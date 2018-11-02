Popular

Fan-inspired Janitor Leoric skin announced for Heroes of the Storm

By

The beloved fan art creation is getting the official Blizzard treatment.

What began as a fun, detailed fan creation was just made real at BlizzCon 2018. The Janitor Leoric skin, including a lovely soap mount, will be coming to Heroes of the Storm soon. It's a pretty funny take on Diablo's notably loud, angry Skeleton King. Watch the trailer below, which also shows off skins for the first wholly original HotS character Orphea

And here's the original fan art that inspired Leoric's clean new look. 

James Davenport

James is PC Gamer’s bad boy, staying up late to cover Fortnite while cooking up radical ideas for the weekly livestream. He can still kickflip and swears a lot. You’ll find him somewhere in the west growing mushrooms and playing Dark Souls.
