Fan fixes Metal Gear Rising Revengeance 24hz at 1080p issue

As our review of Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance pointed out, we welcome games and franchises previously known as console exclusives to the PC with open arms. Bring us more Metal Gear Solid, please, and have Platinum port Bayonetta while you're at it. Just please, don't ruin it over a stupid technical issue.

For example, many players reported that Revengeance's framerate drops to an unplayable level when the resolution was set to 1920x1080. Luckily, one enterprising fan has created a fix for the issue.

The bug, according to reports, is that at the 1920x1080 resolution, Revengeance automatically sets your display refresh rate to 24hz if you're using a monitor that's connected via HDMI. Kudos to Steam user xuthan , who issued a fix, which you can find on the game's Steam community page .

“I've created something that reconfigures the default system and reverts it back after use for full screen at 60Hz. It should work with windows 7 32bit/64bit but I'm unsure of 32bit or anything other than W7,” xuthan explains. The link above also includes an FAQ about the fix and details the ideal conditions that will make it work.