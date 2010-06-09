Fallout: New Vegas will use Steam, not Games for Windows Live

Speaking to fans in an Q&A session on the Bethesda Softworks forums, Senior Producer Jason Bergman has confirmed that Fallout: New Vegas will install Steam alongside the game.

Fallout 3 used Games for Windows Live. BethSoft have made a conscious decision to back away from that platform. "We made the decision to use Steam after looking at all the various options out there and decided that it provided the best, least intrusive experience for PC gamers. We think you'll agree," Bergman said in response to a fan question yesterday. He also stressed the benefits of Steam as he saw them, particularly explaining that "you can install the game on as many systems as you want (with no restrictions!), and you do not have to be online to play the game after your initial activation."

Our editorial stance on GfWL isn't a pretty one. In issue 207, Section Ed Tom Francis spoke for all of us when he called Microsoft's games non-service a "blight on our platform," particularly complaining that it "seriously intruded on our singleplayer games" by preventing you from saving your game when not connected to Live.

[via Voodoo Extreme ]