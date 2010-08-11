Fallout: New Vegas voice cast revealed

Bethesda have just sent us a list of folks doing voice work for Fallout: New Vegas. Just as exciting, they've included descriptions of which post-apocolyptic unfortunates those actors are playing. Ron Perlman (Hellboy) is still picking up a pay cheque to say "War never changes," of course, but Michael Dorn (Worf from The Next Generation) is back too. He was the voice of Marcus in Fallout 2. Check out the full cast list below.

Felicia Day (from The Guild ) is playing Veronica, described as a "sarcastic Brotherhood of Steel scribe" who can accompany you as a companion. Rene Auberjonois (Odo! from Deep Space Nine!) plays "the enigmatic and reclusive Mr. House," Matthew Perry (Chandler from Friends) is lending his voice to a "two faced" gangster called Benny, and Kris Kristofferson (Whistler from the Blade movies) is Chief Hanlon, a gruff old soldier at the end of his service.

Voice acting in games has always had a tough time, but Bethesda seem committed to inching up towards the A-list. Fallout 3 had Liam Neeson, who played the title role in Schindler's List and Darkman , but nobody else. Oblivion had Patrick Stewart for about five minutes and Sean Bean, but again, they were alone.

Still, if Fool's Rush In star Matthew Perry is doing voice work for a game, it'll give exposure to the medium and hopefully attract one or two awesome voice talents to the field. What do you think, gang? Is voice acting doomed to be wooden, or does it just need love?