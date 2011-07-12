Fallout: New Vegas Old World Blues trailer has lost your brain

[bcvideo id="1048957571001"]

"You will never survive my deadly robot scorpions!" screams a man in the middle of the new trailer for Old World Blues, the latest expansion for Fallout: New Vegas. The phrase "old world blues" conjures images of a seasoned old man on a rocking chair with a battered guitar, wailing on a mouth organ as he strums the slow day away. That image could not be further from the terrifying Twilight Zone style horrors present in the new video. On Big Mountain, deadly robot scorpions are the least of your worries. The strange robotic overlords of the facility have stolen your brain. You'll can get it back when Old World Blues goes on sale this Friday July 19.