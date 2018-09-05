Fallout 76 trailer talks nuke codes and using 'Atomics for Peace'

This Fallout 76 instructional film shows how to make friends and watch them die horribly. It also marked the start of an 'educational' trailer series, which now casts it eye on obtaining nuke codes and targeting your enemies in search of peace.

As outlined above, the post-nuclear apocalypse is rough. "When you emerge from the comfort and safety of your vault, the world you know will have changed," explains the short. "Take your friendly old neighbour Johnny. Rather than coming over to borrow a cup of sugar, he may now be coming over for murder. Worse still, he may not be alone."

The trailer adds that while on your lonesome, you'll often find yourself at a disadvantage. You can in turn level the playing field with nuclear weapons. Obviously.

Our everything we know rundown should keep you right from now till Fallout 76's November 14 launch, but one thing I hadn't realised was the fact in-game nuclear weapons require several keys to launch.

The trailer above shows the player, as portrayed by Vault Boy, killing enemies to obtain keys, and then conversing with other players to procure others. I love the idea of banding together with disgruntled players, or talking stubborn rivals round to handing over the goods—making trades and promises as you go.

Likewise, the freedom to choose where you send your armaments is sure to encourage some rash decision making. Seriously, good luck playing against me, my inner-pyromaniac, and my hair trigger come November.