Fallout 76: Steel Dawn trailer shows the Brotherhood stomping into Appalachia

Guess who just arrived from California? Those tin-plated fanatics, the Brotherhood of Steel, are finally stomping their way into Fallout 76's Appalachia, here to clamp down on what they see as the "unrestricted" use of weapons and technology that's standing in the way of rebuilding society.

Considering all the nukes flying around willy-nilly in Virginia, they may have a point. In the trailer above, you can start getting acquainted with the main players in Fallout 76: Steel Dawn, the free expansion coming next month.

The new NPCs in the trailer all seem pretty true to the Brotherhood—classically a bunch of humorless zealots who don't want just anyone playing with all the high-tech toys left lying around in the aftermath of the Great War. On the other hand, they've got cool armor and big guns, so it's probably not a bad idea to enlist, even if you don't agree with their principles.

Along with the first chapter of the Brotherhood of Steel questline, the Steel Dawn expansion will feature camp shelters—new instanced, underground bases for you to build and decorate. Also, as part of Fallout 76 Season 3, there will be two new "lite" allies you can add to your camp when you rank up to level 25 and 50. They won't offer quests, but can act as vendors and help you out with your food and healing needs. Fallout 76: Steel Dawn arrives on December 1.