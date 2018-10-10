Fallout 76 mods are 'definitely coming' but may not arrive until late 2019

Everything we know about Fallout 76's private servers suggests they'll arrive sometime after launch, they'll be online-only, and, yes, they'll support mods. According to Pete Hines, though, we may have to wait a while for the latter.

In conversation with Gamespot, the Bethesda VP suggested mod support might not surface until November 2019 at the earliest.

"Mod support is going to be tied to work that we're also doing on private servers, and letting people do private servers," Hines tells Gamespot. "Mods will be a thing that run on private servers.

"I don't foresee a universe in which we allow players to come in [to public servers] with their own unique and different mods. If you want to run mods, they'll have to be done on a private server. You'll be deciding what sort of mods you're including and running, and everyone playing on that server is playing with those mods."

Restricting mod support to private servers makes sense with fairness in mind, and I can't wait to see what creative players come up with when the time comes. Even if that isn't till well into next year or beyond.

"It's going to be a lot of work," adds Hines. "But mods and private servers are definitely coming."

