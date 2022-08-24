Fall of Porcupine is a Night in the Woods style story about healthcare, with a demo out now

Audio player loading…

Fall of Porcupine's anthropomorphic critters, troubled small town setting and light platforming give way to the obvious inspiration of Night in the Woods. It's unsubtle, but maybe not a bad thing: Night in the Woods (opens in new tab) isn't a fluffy story, even with its fluffy protagonists.

With Fall of Porcupine looking to tell a story about healthcare as work, maybe showing its inspirations so clearly is a fair shorthand: this likely isn't going to be a story about sticking plasters on grazed knees, even before you unearth whatever mysteries the town is hiding.

Finley—the pigeon, it's the town that's called Porcupine—is a new doctor, and he'll have to deal with new job stress, a demanding boss, and navigating both friendly and professional relationships.

The teaser trailer reveals only glimpses and stressed out characters, while Finely flits between them. The playable prologue should show off a little more: and it's now available for free on Steam (opens in new tab).