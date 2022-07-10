Fable reboot gets a new narrative lead

Audio player loading…

The Fable reboot being developed by Playground Games, which was first officially revealed at the Xbox Games Showcase in 2020, has a new narrative lead. Anna Megill (opens in new tab), who was formerly its lead writer, has been promoted into the role.

Megill's previous videogame work includes the upcoming Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora as well as Control, on which she was also narrative lead, Dishonored: Death of the Outsider, Guild Wars, Guild Wars 2, Assassin's Creed Syndicate, Murdered: Soul Suspect, and Playboy: The Mansion.

According to a report by Eurogamer (opens in new tab) in 2018, the new Fable was "planned as a story and character-focussed open-world action RPG." The official website (opens in new tab) calls it "a new beginning for the legendary franchise" in which we'll "Explore a land of fantastical creatures and wondrous places." Developer Playground Games is the studio behind the Forza Horizon series, and this new Fable is being made in the ForzaTech engine.

Beyond that we still know very little about it, though head of Xbox Phil Spencer suggested Playground would keep it feeling light-hearted and British, and that it would be out before The Elder Scrolls 6. That doesn't narrow it down much, though we do know when it comes out it'll be available on Game Pass from day one.