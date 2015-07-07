F1 2015 system requirements announced

Codemasters' new racing game F1 2015 will be out on July 10 (July 21 at retail in North America, actually), which makes this a fine time to figure out what you'll need to run it. And by "figure out," I mean, "Let's go have a look at Steam."
First up, the minimum:
- OS: Windows 7 64 bit or Windows 8 64 bit
- Processor: Intel Core 2 Quad @ 3.0GHz or AMD Phenom II X4 @ 3.2GHz
- Memory: 4 GB RAM
- Graphics: Intel 4th Gen Iris Graphics or AMD HD5770 or NVIDIA GTS450
- DirectX: Version 11
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Hard Drive: 20 GB available space
- Sound Card: DirectX Compatible soundcard
And then, the recommended spec, which is where you really want to be:
- OS: Windows 7 64 bit or Windows 8 64 bit
- Processor: Intel Core i7 4770 or AMD FX 9370
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: Intel 5th Gen Iris Pro or AMD R9 290 or Nvidia GTX970
- DirectX: Version 11
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Hard Drive: 20 GB available space
- Sound Card: Direct X compatible soundcard
The vast gulf between the minimum and recommended specifications is a little unusual, but the low-end of the scale means that just about anyone should be able to play it. And you may well want to: We haven't laid hands on it yet, but F1 2015 looks a lot more promising than last year's decidedly dull release.