Exclusive Dungeons of Dredmor wallpaper

By

Click here for a full version of the wallpaper.

The creators of our favorite indie game of 2011 cooked up some beautiful art we'd like to share with you. You too can adorn your desktop with the form of a giant-eyebrowed adventurer seizing a Horadric Lutefisk Cube amid hordes of Dredmor's spiral-nosed mascot monster (and occasionally hypnotized ally, if you play with the Big Game Hunter skill), the Diggle. Click within for a 1920x1080 .PNG.

Dredmor and its expansion can be had for $7.49 on Steam , if you'd allow us to recommend it as a worthy way to spend your (long, if you're American) weekend.

Evan Lahti

Raised by a Team Fortress Classic clan, Evan can only communicate using multiplayer FPS jargon, sort of like that Star Trek: TNG "Darmok" episode. 2fort, when the walls fell...
