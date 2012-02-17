Exclusive Dungeons of Dredmor wallpaper

The creators of our favorite indie game of 2011 cooked up some beautiful art we'd like to share with you. You too can adorn your desktop with the form of a giant-eyebrowed adventurer seizing a Horadric Lutefisk Cube amid hordes of Dredmor's spiral-nosed mascot monster (and occasionally hypnotized ally, if you play with the Big Game Hunter skill), the Diggle. Click within for a 1920x1080 .PNG.

Dredmor and its expansion can be had for $7.49 on Steam , if you'd allow us to recommend it as a worthy way to spend your (long, if you're American) weekend.