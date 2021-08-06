Evil Dead: The Game delayed for ‘polish’ and a singleplayer mode

Evil Dead: The Game is World War Z studio Saber Interactive’s take on the zombie-slaying genre. Focused on cooperative play, players take the role of various recognizable characters from the Evil Dead films, Ash Williams among them. It looks pretty fun , with a focus on melee combat, outlandish weaponry and hilarious one liners. Originally scheduled to release this year, it’s now been moved to February 2022.

“Hey groovy gamers, we're targeting a new release date to give the team some extra time for polish and to ensure this is the ultimate Evil Dead experience you’re all waiting for,” the game’s official Twitter announced today. “This additional time is also allowing us to implement a single-player option that will let you enjoy the game when you are without your co-op compadres.”

It’s probably a wise move: with Back 4 Blood coming imminently, the undead landscape is a bit chock full, though it does mean Evil Dead: The Game will release a matter of weeks after Rainbow Six Extraction. In addition to the core cooperative play, Evil Dead will also have some form of PvP.