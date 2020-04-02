EVGA's GeForce RTX 2060 Super is down to $360 right now

The GeForce RTX 2060 is one of the best graphics cards around, with great performance at 1440p (and 4K, with some games) and ray-tracing support. One of EVGA's models of the card is now just $360 at Newegg, though you have to use a mail-in rebate to get the full discount.

This is one of EVGA's 'Black' cards, meaning it runs at stock speeds (no factory overclock) and doesn't have a backplate. However, this model is currently the cheapest option for an RTX 2060 Super on Newegg, and you still get a 1650 MHz boost clock and 8GB of GDDR6 memory.

As we covered in our review, the RTX 2060 Super is an excellent option for 1440p gaming, and has one of the best bang-for-your-buck values of Nvidia's entire RTX lineup. Every PC game under the sun works well on the 2060 Super, though you may have to turn down the settings if you're aiming for 144Hz at 1440p (or, of course, for 4K).