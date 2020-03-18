EVGA is selling recertified GeForce RTX 2080 Ti cards for up to $290 off

I'm still waiting on Nvidia to reveal its next-generation Ampere GPU, but if you're wanting to go all-out on a top-end graphics card today, the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti is the go-to option. As it relates to that, EVGA is selling b-stock models for up to $290 off right now.

First of all, what is B-stock? They're basically recertified parts.

"B-stock products are units which may have small scratches, small dents, or noticeable use. B-stock products are factory recertified to meet the performance and reliability of a new product of the same model. B-stock products do not come with any optional accessories and only include the accessories required to use the product," Nvidia explains.

Normally I shy away from refurbished deals, but am making an exception here for two reasons. One, these are the lowest prices around on the best graphics card for gaming. And secondly, EVGA is the one recertifying these, not a third-party. All of the ones on sale also come with a one-year warranty.

There are several models marked down right now. The one pictured up top is the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Black Edition Gaming, which sticks to stock clocks. On the extreme end of the spectrum, EVGA is selling a B-stock version of its GeForce RTX 2080 Ti XC Hybrid Gaming, which pairs an all-in-one liquid cooler with a traditional air cooling shroud. That one is available for $1,009, which is $290 below its list price.

Head over the EVGA's b-stock page to view all of the models available.