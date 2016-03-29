EVE Valkyrie launch trailer proves VR has finally arrived

It's kinda hard to believe the Oculus Rift is finally shipping this week, but here's a reality check: EVE Valkyrie has a launch trailer. That's CCP's VR dogfighting game, in case you've been hibernating for the last two years, and as the video above will demonstrate, it's very beautiful.

As the launch blogpost spells out, those who pre-ordered an Oculus Rift will receive an EVE: Valkyrie Founders Pack, which grants a bunch of in-game credits, as well as a say in the ongoing development of the title. Anyone who wants to play the game after March 28 will have to fork out US$59.95 for the Founders Pack.

"One of the challenges of building for a platform that is truly ground-breaking (and not even released yet) is that we don't know what we don't know," the post reads. "We have not had huge amounts of existing players to test on nor indeed other games to learn from. We are at the forefront of this technology and by necessity that means we will make mistakes – but that's all part of the fun and I would not want to be anywhere else."

Expect a lot more VR-related material on PC Gamer this week, including our review of the Oculus Rift. In the meantime, here's our early verdict on the 30 Oculus Rift launch titles.