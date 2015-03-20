Eve Valkyrie is "exclusive on the Oculus on PC at the moment"

Eve Valkyrie has made a big impact at this year's Fanfest, most noticeably with an exciting trailer full of neat space things. So far, every demo of CCP's VR dogfighter has taken place on an Oculus device. I asked Owen O'Brien, executive producer of Valkyrie, if we'll ever see Valkyrie on Valve's new VR headset.

"We are exclusive on the Oculus on PC at the moment," O'Brien said, "but we're not ruling out other platforms in future. We're making a 'VR' game, ultimately."

"There's scope to be on other platforms in the future. I don't want to say exactly when."

As for whether O'Brien thinks there will be enough support for VR, he admits that's "the most fundamental question we have."

"I think there's two types of people in the world," O'Brien says. "I think there are people who have tried these headsets and there are people who haven't. I haven't seen anybody yet who's put on one of these headsets and gone, 'yeah, I was expecting more.' Everybody's gone, 'oh fuck, it's working.'"

"I don't think it's a question of if," he says. "It's a question of when."