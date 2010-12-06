Eve Commissioned Officer hits UK on Friday

A new edition of Eve Online aimed at new players is set to be released in the UK this Friday. The Commissioned Officer edition will come at a budget price, and will give new characters free stat-boosting brain implants. The new edition won't offer anything new for players who already have characters, but if you've always fancied trying CCP's interstellar MMO, the new edition could be a good way to get started.

The Commissioned Officer edition will only be available in stores, but comes with a poster's worth of introductory tips and tricks for new players. The Cerebral Accelerator can be used on the first character created on an account, and grants a considerable boost to all of that character's abilities for 30 days. The edition also comes with a free 30 day subscription to get things started.

With the gradual addition of the Incursion update happening over the next few months, it's a great time to create a pilot and jump in. For more information about the game, check out the Eve Online site. The Commissioned Officer Edition has been out in the states for a few weeks, but will be released in the UK this Friday and will cost £15.