Europa Universalis IV: El Dorado expansion announced

Paradox has released a trailer for the newly announced Europa Universalis expansion El Dorado. As with all Paradox Development Studio trailers, it features a slow zoom onto a thing, before fading to the game's logo. It lasts less than a minute.

Here it is. Don't worry, I'll actually explain what the expansion is about below.

Based on the name, El Dorado, can you guess what the main feature of this new expansion is? No, sorry, you were wrong. It's actually the Nation Designer: a tool that lets players customise their starting nation. You'll be able to pick multiple conditions for your new home, from its neighbouring provinces, to its starting culture and ruler.

Okay, yes, the expansion will also a focus on Central and South American exploration. "As the Aztecs, subject the Mexican plain to your rule but make sure you have enough vassal kings to sacrifice to your angry gods," explains the press release. "As the Europeans, push deeper into the jungles of the Amazon, following rumors of lost cities and magical fountains. Defer to the Pope as he intervenes to divide the New World among squabbling empires."

You can see El Dorado's feature list below. The expansion is due out next month.