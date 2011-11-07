EU Giveaway: Win Battlefield 3 and a set of Cyborg gaming lights

Look sharp soldier! We've got a bundle of Battlefield goodies to give away! Yes the folks at EA have provided us with a copy of Battlefield 3, a set of Cyborg gaming lights and a copy of the Battlefield 3 novel, all for one lucky winner.

Check inside for details of how to enter.

Attention! Listen up privates, one lucky soldier could be walking away with:



A boxed copy of Battlefield 3



A set of Ambx Cyborg gaming lights (details in link)



A copy of the Battlefield 3 novel, by Andy McNab



To win, answer me this:

I want you to make me a Battlefield! Come up with a name (eg: Operation Call of Nature) and setting (eg: A mens bathroom) for a Battlefield map and describe it to me! The funniest, .most interesting or coolest entry... basically whatever I like the most, will win.

European readers only. The winner will appear in this week's winners this Friday. If you win, make sure to contact us with your address so that we can mail you your prizes.A

Finally, here's a closer look at the Ambx gaming lights. Good luck out there soldier!