Ether One trailer prepares you for the psychological adventure that's releasing next month

Ether One is a game about being strapped into a virtual reality machine. It's also an Oculus Rift supporting psychological thriller, making it a game that can be played by being strapped into a virtual reality machine. This is a storytelling device known in the business as "being meta as all heck". Unlike the Oculus Rift, though, Ether One now has a release date. Its virtual virtual reality will be ready for activation on March 25th.

The description from the game's official site is much more enlightening than that brief teaser.

"There are two paths in the world you can choose from," write White Paper Games. "At it's core is a story exploration path free from puzzles where you can unfold the story at your own pace. There is also a deeper, more adventurous path in which you can complete complex puzzles to restore life changing events of the patients history in order to help the validation of their life."

There's definitely a Gone Home styled streak of narrative exploration, then. However, the optional puzzles will provide a further challenge for those looking for something more involved. The focus is on classic pen 'n paper note taking and decryption, meaning you can ponder on these secrets as you wander through the (virtual) town of Pinwheel.

