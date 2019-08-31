Epic revamped the Epic Games Store roadmap to remove target months

Epic has revamped the Epic Games Store's Trello roadmap so that it no longer organizes features by how many months away they are. Instead, they're divided into "Recently Shipped, "Up Next," and "Future Development."

"We regularly delay feature releases due to shifting priorities and the need for further iteration," Epic said in a post about the change. "We're always focusing on improving, and we believe the Trello can be improved as well."

Missed release date estimates obviously make for unflattering news, and just not making estimates anymore is an easy solution for Epic. I'd imagine they're kicking themselves a little for including estimates in the first place—I've been covering software and working with developers long enough to know how often milestones are pushed back.

Epic also says it'll post more granular updates about each feature in development, and has already done so, adding a screenshot of the upcoming list view for games. On the top left, you can see that games are being sorted by 'Last Played' in this case, and there's a search bar:

(Image credit: Epic Games)

In July, I noted how quickly Epic's library has outgrown its feature set—a barebones store might've been OK with 20 games, but with over 100 now, sorting tools can't come soon enough. Aside from the list view, playtime tracking, an in-game overlay, mod integration (sounds similar to Steam Workshop), and a few other improvements are on the "Up Next" list.

Epic says we should expect roadmap updates once every two weeks. You can find it here to see what features are planned, and roughly (very roughly, now) how far off they are.