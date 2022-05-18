Epic pays for Sherlock Holmes studio to relocate employees out of Kyiv

Audio player loading…

Epic has taken a clear stance with regards to the ongoing Russo-Ukraine war, most notably raising $144 million in humanitarian relief through Fortnite sales. Now, the publisher has awarded a 'MegaGrant' to the Kyiv-based Frogwares, developer of the excellent Sherlock Holmes series, in order to help it relocate and support employees affected by the conflict.

"We're proud to share that we've received an Epic MegaGrant from Epic Games," writes Frogwares' Alex Striuk. "As of right now in Ukraine, the war still keeps going. During this time, we as a studio need to feel strong, maintain a positive mindset, and do everything we can to keep the business operating while also providing our team with the support that they require.

"The war has negatively affected our production workflows and led to the partial disorganization of our studio. The funds from the Epic MegaGrant will be crucial in relocating employees to safer areas and will help those who've moved to remote regions of Ukraine, or to other nations in the EU, maintain their financial stability."

Frogwares goes on to say that, basically, the war has caused the studio serious financial problems and the disruption caused has made it impossible to work as normal. "In short, the Epic MegaGrant will be used to soften the financial blow from the war and stay on our feet, and we’d like to thank Epic Games for their support during this trying time."

Day 79. Russian invaders are dropping more and more bombs on the #Azovstal plant in Mariupol, where our Armed Forces are holding their positions against all odds. Putin won't let them out alive. We need a strong international effort to rescue them. Please, spread the word. pic.twitter.com/Gk4zbi4ZLzMay 13, 2022 See more

The Epic MegaGrant scheme gives money to developers using Unreal Engine and "to projects that enhance the open source 3D graphics ecosystem." The grants can be between $5000 and $500,000, though there's no indication of how much Frogwares received, and comes with no obligations to Epic in terms of the IP it helps out with.

Frogwares is based out of Kyiv, and also has offices in Dublin. The studio was founded in 2000 and has since created a string of titles based on classic literature such as Holmes and Lovecraft. Most recently we got Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One, which Fraser had a great time with, calling it "an ambitious detective sandbox with a younger, hotter Sherlock." Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine the studio has been frank about the conditions its developers are facing, and called for an end to the conflict.