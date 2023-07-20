Epic Games doubles its reward program for the 2023 Summer Sale, which is live now by the way

You'll get 10% back on all eligible purchases made during the course of Epic's big seasonal sale.

The Epic Games Store's 2023 Summer Sale is now live, with beefy discounts and a doubling of the Epic Rewards program that will now give back 10% of what you spend in the store to use on other purchases.

The Epic Rewards program launched in May as part of the Epic Mega Sale, and it's a pretty simple concept: Two weeks after you make an eligible purchase—basically anything you buy on the Epic Store, plus in-game purchases in Epic games like Fortnite—you get 5% of whatever you spent back as an in-store credit. So if you buy a $60 game, for instance, you'll get $3 back for future purchases.

During the Summer Sale, however, that percentage is doubled to 10%. That's a pretty good giveback, and it applies to all eligible purchases, not just the stuff that's on sale. 

That said, there is a lot of stuff on sale. FIFA 23, for instance, is down to $17.50—that's 75% off—and Alan Wake Remastered is 60% off, taking it to $12. If you haven't played Far Cry 6 yet, it's a solid deal for a big shooter at $15, Ghost Recon Wildlands (that's the good one) is just $10 at 80% off, Disco Elysium: The Final Cut is also a tenner, High on Life is half-price, and to pick one that's a little more off-the-wall, let's see—ah, Necrovision, which I thought was a pretty cool supernatural WW1 shooter back in the day, which you can pick up for a measly 50 cents.

For your shopping convenience, here's the full list of Epic's summer discounts. It's a lot!

As always, you'll want to do a little comparison shopping with Steam, the Humble Store, and whatever other digital dealers you patronize to ensure you're getting the best possible price before you lay out your cash. For the record, I had a peek at the above games on Steam and none of them are on sale there, so at least that base is covered.

The Epic Games Store 2023 Summer Sale is live now and runs until August 3.

