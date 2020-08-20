Enter the Gungeon and God's Trigger are free on the Epic Games Store

With the turning of the calendar to a fresh new Thursday, a pair of new games are now free for the taking on the Epic Games Store: The bullet-hell dungeon crawler Enter the Gungeon, and God's Trigger, a "power fantasy" top-down team-up between an angel and a demon.

Enter the Gungeon is challenging and occasionally unfair, but quite good overall: We rated it 78/100 in 2016, and it's got an "overwhelmingly positive" rating across more than 45,000 user reviews on Steam. We didn't review God's Trigger but I thought it looked like a lot of fun last year: A bit like a cross between Good Omens and a co-op Hotline Miami.

God's Trigger and Enter the Gungeon are yours for the taking until August 27. Next week will see Agent 47 step into the breach, as IO Interactive's outstanding Hitman goes up for grabs, along with the cyberpunk goodness of the Shadowrun Collection, which includes Shadowrun Returns, Shadowrun Dragonfall: Director Cut, and Shadowrun Hong Kong: Extended Edition.

Speaking of Hitman, in case you missed it, IO announced today that Hitman 3 is on the way to the Epic Games Store sometime in 2021. There's a new trailer, too.

