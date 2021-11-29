Popular

Enjoy Halo Infinite's Fiesta mode while it lasts, because it'll be gone tomorrow

By

The chaotic mode will only be available during future Fractures: Tenrai events.

A teal halo soldier punches down a red glowing opponent
(Image credit: 343 Industries)

Halo Infinite's first live event, Fractures: Tenrai, is a bust. But the silver lining to a cloud of poorly-considered challenges, cosmetics and progression woes has been the return of Fiesta, a fan-favourite mode that spawns you with two random weapons and a random piece of equipment.

It's daft fun, but don't get too used to it. 343 this weekend confirmed that Fiesta will vanish tomorrow evening, not to be seen again until Tenrai returns sometime next January.

See more

Fiesta's absence hits somewhat sour after an event that's already exacerbated a lot of existing frustrations with Halo Infinite. While Tenrai's reward structure is a mess, Fiesta was legitimately fun—letting you go hog wild with the entire sandbox. Infinite has loads of strange weapons with unique mechanics, but often only appear once or twice on a map. It's not often an entire team gets to whip themselves around the map with rockets and hammers at the same time. Thanks to random vehicle spawns, I've also probably gotten more hands-on time with the Banshee and Wraith than I've ever had in Big Team Battle (where they rarely spawn at all).

When even casual quickplay can get intense, Fiesta offered some good old fashioned brain-off Halo nonsense.

But the fleeting nature of Fiesta also has folks worried about the future of Halo's other legacy modes. Infinite launched with a sparse selection of gametypes, omitting series staples like SWAT, Infection, Grifball and, yes, Fiesta. There's a worrying sentiment on Reddit that these will themselves be limited to future week-long events.

It's currently unclear whether Fiesta will remain available as a mode for custom games (where, through a little tweaking, some players have discovered an entire arsenal of powerful variations on existing weapons). And sure, Tenrai will return in January, and then 3 more times over the course of the season.

But alongside a thoroughly underwhelming event track, limited customisation and a battle bass that sucks, week-long temporary modes are only compounding the sense that Halo Infinite's multiplayer has been stretched thin.

Natalie Clayton
Natalie Clayton

20 years ago, Nat played Jet Set Radio Future for the first time—and she's not stopped thinking about games since. Joining PC Gamer in 2020, she comes from three years of freelance reporting at Rock Paper Shotgun, Waypoint, VG247 and more. Embedded in the European indie scene and having herself developed critically acclaimed small games like Can Androids Pray, Nat is always looking for a new curiosity to scream about—whether it's the next best indie darling, or simply someone modding a Scotmid into Black Mesa. She's also played for a competitive Splatoon team, and unofficially appears in Apex Legends under the pseudonym Horizon.
See comments