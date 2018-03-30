Enermax releases an all-in-one RGB liquid cooler with a built-in flow indicator

You'll know if your liquid cooler is not working properly, because temps will rise or, more critically, it's hard to miss coolant leaking all over your motherboard. Nevertheless, Enermax's new Liqfusion all-in-one liquid cooler sports a patented flow indicator built right into the waterblock.

"Liqfusion is equipped with an exclusive RGB-sync waterblock with patented flow indicator, which enables the user to easily monitor the status of coolant flow. Together with visually appealing Enermax addressable RGB fans, Liqfusion can create unique, vivid RGB lighting effects," Enermax explains.

So, you can keep tabs on things with a simple glance, in addition to using Enermax's accompanying software utility. It's probably more of a bullet-list bragging point than something that's really necessary, but hey, it's there.

This is a 240mm liquid cooler (radiator size), with a pair of 120mm RGB fans attached. Enermax designed the cooler to sync its RGB lighting with select ASRock, Gigabyte, and MSI motherboards by way of addressable RGB headers. For non-RGB motherboards, Enermax includes a control box so you can still light things up with 14 effect presets.

The cooler uses weaved tubing that is 400mm (15.75 inches) long. It looks fairly easy to install, based on Enermax's video below, and supports a variety of socket types, including AMD's AM4 socket.

Enermax didn't mention a price, but said the cooler will be available next month. It's backed by a two-year warranty.