Elden Ring players are celebrating its sublime hitboxes with gifs

So one of my favorite things is Hitbox porn. Recently-released action RPG Elden Ring is a gold mine of it, filled with perfect dodges just under attacks, crouches that lead to missed thrusts, and leaps that carry you over the sweeping of a giant halberd.

Naturally, this article is rife with visual and character spoilers for Elden Ring.

Part of what makes nice hitboxes so pleasant is that hitboxes are so often terrible. Sword goes near you? You're hit. Doesn't matter if the model didn't even touch you. Anyway, with Elden Ring hitting the public this week it's a festival of delight if you, like me, want to watch people not get hit by things.

Let's start with a prime example, via Reddit, where the recovery crouch after a leaping attack with an—honestly, I think that's an entire ship's anchor—puts a character under this boss' swipe.

Check this one, a luckily-timed weapon art sends the player into a crouch and swing... just to one side of the enemy's thrust.

The greatsword stamp is for tanking hits... but sometimes it just puts you underneath their guard instead.

Rather see some magic? Check out this barely-dodged phantasmal sword.

Here's one of the magical horse Torrent getting summoned under a player just in time to avoid a sweeping sword.

This, however, is my favorite. A post made in response to someone else's flawed understanding of a game mechanic... effortless use of a weapon art to dodge under the attack.

That's not to say all the hitboxes in the game are perfect—there are a few that feel really wonky. There are also those enemy attacks with tracking that just... well, it's like heat seeking axes or whatever.

But for the most part they're crisp and perfect.

