EA's Origin Access subscription service is running a limited time free trial

After undergoing a fairly significant overhaul last year, EA's oft-maligned Origin subscription service became easier, and thus more enjoyable, to use. For a limited time, it's now offering a free seven-day trial which grants users access to its full catalogue of games.
Normally set at £3.99/$4.99 per month and £19.99/$29.99 per year, the service provides access to its free The Vault collection of games, limited-time early access to pre-release games (which includes save transfers should you decide to buy the game at launch), and 10 percent off games in the Origin store.
EA notes games are added "over time", however here's what you serve to gain at present:
- The Banner Saga
- Battlefield 3
- Battlefield 4
- Battlefield Hardline
- Crysis
- Crysis 2
- Crysis 3
- Crusader: No Regret
- Crusader: No Remorse
- Dead Space
- Dead Space 2
- Dead Space 3
- Dragon Age: Origins
- Dragon Age 2
- Dragon Age: Inquisition
- Dungeons of Dredmore
- FIFA 15
- FIFA 16
- Jade Empire
- Mass Effect
- Mass Effect 2
- Mass Effect 3
- Medal of Honor Allied Assault
- Mini Metro
- Mirror's Edge
- Need For Speed
- Need For Speed Rivals
- Peggle
- Plants vs. Zombies
- Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare
- Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2
- Sim City
- Sim City 2000
- The Sims 3
- This War of Mine
- Titanfall
- Torchlight II
- Trine
- Trine 2: Complete Story
- Unravel
It's not clear exactly how long this offer stands, however is for a "limited time" according to the Origin website. More details can of course be found by following that link.