EA's Origin Access subscription service is running a limited time free trial

After undergoing a fairly significant overhaul last year, EA's oft-maligned Origin subscription service became easier, and thus more enjoyable, to use. For a limited time, it's now offering a free seven-day trial which grants users access to its full catalogue of games.

Normally set at £3.99/$4.99 per month and £19.99/$29.99 per year, the service provides access to its free The Vault collection of games, limited-time early access to pre-release games (which includes save transfers should you decide to buy the game at launch), and 10 percent off games in the Origin store.

EA notes games are added "over time", however here's what you serve to gain at present:

The Banner Saga

Battlefield 3

Battlefield 4

Battlefield Hardline

Crysis

Crysis 2

Crysis 3

Crusader: No Regret

Crusader: No Remorse

Dead Space

Dead Space 2

Dead Space 3

Dragon Age: Origins

Dragon Age 2

Dragon Age: Inquisition

Dungeons of Dredmore

FIFA 15

FIFA 16

Jade Empire

Mass Effect

Mass Effect 2

Mass Effect 3

Medal of Honor Allied Assault

Mini Metro

Mirror's Edge

Need For Speed

Need For Speed Rivals

Peggle

Plants vs. Zombies

Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare

Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2

Sim City

Sim City 2000

The Sims 3

This War of Mine

Titanfall

Torchlight II

Trine

Trine 2: Complete Story

Unravel

It's not clear exactly how long this offer stands, however is for a "limited time" according to the Origin website. More details can of course be found by following that link.