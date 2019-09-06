EA's infamous defense of Battlefront 2's awful grind wins a Guinness World Record

Back in 2017, some poor community manager at EA waded into the exploding controversy on Reddit surrounding Star Wars Battlefront 2's lootboxes. It might've seemed like a sensible move at the time, but that now-infamous comment quickly drew the ire of gamers from every corner of the internet, collecting an astonishing 667,821 downvotes (and, somehow, 109 Reddit Gold awards). Now that oopsie is forever immortalized on your nephew's bookshelf in the form of a Guinness World Record 2020 award for most downvoted Reddit comment.

Reddit user '-amsha-' spotted the record in the latest edition of Guinness World Records and shared a picture on the Star Wars subreddit. I had already known that particular comment was the most downvoted comment on Reddit, I had no idea it outpaced the second most downvoted comment by more than 600,000 votes.

(Image credit: Guinness World Records)

If you missed the controversy when it was erupting in 2017, the issue was over Battlefront 2's contentious progression system that forced players to grind relentlessly to unlock notable heroes like Darth Vader for use in-game. Being EA, though, you could always cough up cash and buy the heroes directly instead—which players despised since Battlefront 2 was already a full-priced game.

As the issue boiled over, EA's community team began making statements explaining their motives, each one often gathering tens of thousands of downvotes. But when it said that grinding for heroes was meant to instill "a sense of pride and accomplishment" in players, shit really hit the fan and the comment was downvoted into oblivion.

Anger over EA's greedy lootboxes became the defining topic of PC gaming in 2017 and continues to stay in the foreground as government regulators slowly began to investigate the issue. Concerns about lootboxes conditioning younger players to gamble as well as their inherent fairness have already led to countries responding with different forms of regulation.

Despite all that gamer rage, the developers at Dice did listen to the overwhelming feedback and began making changes to Battlefront 2's progression system, making it more rewarding and taking away the emphasis on loot boxes. Even if it had an ugly launch, Battlefront 2 is actually in a pretty good place.