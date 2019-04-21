Earn double rewards on GTA Online contact missions and Doomsday Heist until Wednesday

GTA Online players can earn double the normal cash rewards and RP for completing contact missions as well as the finale of the Doomsday Heist from now until Wednesday, April 24.

Call up Gerald, Lamar, Ron, Trevor, Lester, Martin or Simeon to start contact missions—you can play them solo, but if you complete them as a group you'll get some bonus cash.

In the finale of the Doomsday scenario, you must infiltrate a mountain base to stop a nuclear warhead from launching, before escaping with jetpacks. It's a brilliant heist that the PC Gamer team worked together to finish last year.

In addition to contact missions and the Doomsday scenario, players can earn double rewards in Occupy, Hardest Target and Juggernaut. There's also a 40% discount on some items from Maze Bank Foreclosures and Warstock Cache & Carry, including the Mammoth Thruster jetpack and the Pegassi Oppressor sports bike.

Rockstar also announced that on April 25 any owners of a Biker Clubhouse will be given a $250k in-game cash bonus. To prepare for that, the Great Chaparral Clubhouse is now at an all-time low price of GTA$50K (75% off), and you can also buy the Grand Senora Desert Counterfeit Cash Factory for GTA$100K (89% off) until April 24.

For full details, check out Rockstar's blog post.

