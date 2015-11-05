EA kicks off the Star Wars Battlefront "Planets Experience"

As promotional pages go, I have to say that the Star Wars Battlefront "Planets Experience" that EA rolled out today is a pretty good one. A lot of it is simple sound and fury, but there's a good bit of actual information spread throughout as well, including a proper look at the volcanic planet Sullust.

Endor, Hoth, and Tattoine are also on display, each one showcasing its unique environment and gameplay modes. Links embedded in each scene, which are interspersed throughout blasty-blammo animated bits, contain information about characters, vehicles, weapons, cards, and other elements of the game, as well as still shots and brief gameplay clips. Some of the stuff on the site we've seen before, but there's quite a bit of new info as well.

Did you know, for instance, that the Rebellion fields "Magma Rebel" troops? They're "rebels stationed on Sullust [who] are trained specifically for operation on the dangerous volcanic terrain," according to the site. I didn't realize the Rebellion was so well-staffed that it could afford that kind of laser-focused specialization. The Empire has its own version of lava goons called Magma Troopers, who have the advantage of wearing specially-insulated armor that protects them from the extreme heat; the Rebels, as far as I can tell, are wearing the same padded cloth crap they always do.

This obviously isn't the most efficient way to distribute information, but I like it anyway. Star Wars Battlefront comes out on November 17.