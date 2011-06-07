E3 2011: Assassin's Creed Revelations trailer shows in-game footage of Ezio's next adventure

[bcvideo id="980220731001"]

More in-game footage cribbed from Ubisoft's press conference yesterday shows Assassin's Creed Revelations being played on the big screen. In terms of movement, combat, and animation, it looks exactly the same as the well-received Brotherhood , but Ezio (still a sprightly fellow at 50) has a new trick up his literal sleeve. The video shows his hook-blade, a handy fast-travel device that lets him connect to ziplines across Constantinople (Istanbul in modern Turkey) and whizz about the place. See the second half of the trailer after this invisible line, and we've also put up the gorgeous CGI trailer for your delectation.

[bcvideo id="980220729001"]