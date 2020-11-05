Dungeons 3 is now free on the Epic Store

Welcome to Thursday! Unfortunately, if you were expecting to sweep in and snag your free copy of the military RTS Wargame: Red Dragon, I have bad news—you can't. But I also have good news: You can have Dungeons 3 instead.

First released in 2017, Dungeons 3 is a strategy game about being the bad guy: Design and build your dungeon, load it up with traps and horrors, assemble an army of monsters and beasts, and then unleash it on the unsuspecting dwellers of the overworld. The game features a singleplayer campaign with 20 missions, along with randomly generated levels and support for two-player co-op evil.

It's apparently quite good, too. We didn't review it when it released, but it holds a 75 percent aggregate review score on Metacritic and "very positive" user reviews on Steam. And it's free. That's the best review score of them all.

As for Wargame: Red Dragon, it's still slated to go free at some point in the future, but for now remains listed as "coming soon" on the Epic Store. Thus, next week's free game will be The Textorcist, a bullet hell game where typing is your only weapon.