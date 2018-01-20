Pretty dungeon crawler Tangledeep shoots out of Early Access on February 1

I've had my eye on Tangledeep for a while: it's a roguelike dungeon crawler where you start underground and your goal is to reach the surface, which is a decent twist on an age-old formula. It entered Early Access in July and developer Impact Gameworks has just announced that its full release will be shooting out on February 1.

You'll be fighting strange creatures in turn-based battles throughout the game's labyrinth of underground villages and dungeons, which mix handcrafted locations with procedurally-generated bits. I know some people have grown tired of pixel art, but I think the game looks gorgeous, especially those underground villages. I mean, just look at 0:16 in the new trailer, above. The dungeons are a little more dull, but the combat looks frantic enough to at least hold your interest.

The music is good, too, from veteran composers Andrew Aversa, Hiroki Kikuta (Secret of Mana), Grant Kirkhope (GoldenEye 007) and Norihiko Hibino (Bayonetta).

Death is permanent, but you can bank some of your progress between characters and there's an adventure mode that lets you respawn when you die. In the combat system, you can move tiles one after the other without a pause, and when you move your opponents move too. You can choose between 12 jobs that affect your stats (there are more than 100 skills), and modify your character with loot.

If you're interested, it'll cost £10.99/$14.99 on Steam, and a tad more on GOG.