Dual Universe is a sci-fi MMO where the endgame is mastering a built-in scripting language

Dual Universe is a tough one to describe, but we'll try anyway. It's a first-person space sim set in an MMO sandbox where the endgame involves mastering the Lua scripting language to customize everything from your ship UI to programming fun toys. You can program a game of Breakout to play on your ship's UI, for instance.

To dig into exactly what you can do with a supercharged, open-ended red stone equivalent, Steve talked with JC Baillie, founder of Novaquark, at PAX West to find out more. Watch the interview above so see Dual Universe in action and to get a better idea of what exactly it's do-everything ethos is all about.