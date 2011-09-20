Drop whatever you're doing: Diablo III beta officially live

That strange tingling in your clicking finger? No, it's not early onset arthritis. It's an actual, factual premonition. Diablo III's closed beta test, you see, has officially gone live. Assuming you're one of the lucky few who got a golden ticket to Blizzard's hotly anticipated hack 'n' slash, you can download and play a portion of the game's first act right now .

And if you didn't? Well, that's a soul-crushing bummer. Put those pieces of your soul in a glass of milk, though, because all hope isn't lost. Blizzard will be adding more players over the course of the test, so if you haven't already, go drop your name in the hat here . (Note: you'll need a Battle.net account to do so.)