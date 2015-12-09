Dress up Geralt and win a sword in Witcher 3 Holiday Mod contest

Geralt of Rivia, AKA the White Wolf, AKA The Witcher, is a man who makes his living killing things. You got a problem? He's the solution. He's basically a cross between Kraven the Hunter and The Equalizer—except in the month of December, that is. Because in December, he dresses up in a red suit and delivers gifts to all the good little Drowners and Noonwraiths in the world.

That may not be entirely canon, but it is sort of true, in the sense that CD Projekt's Holiday Outfit Mod contest may result in Geralt wearing a goofy red suit for the winter. The contest kicked off today, and it's pretty simple as these things go: Make an outfit or "holiday element" for any of the characters in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, upload it to Nexus Mods with the "Witcher Mod Contest" tag, and then fill out the form at the link above. Blam, you're done.

The winner will receive a one-of-a-kind Witcher sword forged by Hattori himself—"seriously," the studio insists, although I'm not sure how that will work since Hattori is an Elf. In any event, this is a real, actual sword (see below) and it comes with a real, actual warning that delivery of the prize is contingent upon being able to legal mail a deadly weapon to your country of residence. That's the kind of disclaimer you're only ever going to get from a CD Projekt contest.

The Witcher 3 Holiday Outfit Mod contest is live now and runs until January 5.