As previously announced , Dreamfall Chapters—the crowdfunded sequel to Dreamfall: The Longest Journey—is being split up into five parts. The newly episodic adventure's first episode, Reborn, will arrive this Autumn. In preparation, Red Thread have released a new teaser—one that offers a fresh look at returning characters Zoe and Kian.

Of course, if you're a The Longest Journey fan, you'll probably be too busy searching for any hint as to the fate of April Ryan to notice.