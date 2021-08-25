Dream Cycle is an 'ever growing' action-adventure from the creator of Tomb Raider

Now here's a name I haven't heard in a long time: Toby Gard, who created the character Lara Croft and worked on the original Tomb Raider back in 1995. He also worked on the mid-2000s reboot of the series, the excellent Tomb Raider: Legend, Anniversary and Underworld.

Gard's new game, announced today at the start of Gamescom's Opening Night Live, doesn't look like a Tomb Raider knock-off—it's clearly more fantasy-based, and structurally it sounds pretty different from Lara's adventures. But I definitely caught sight of some grand ancient ruins and statues, so not a complete departure.

Here's the description, straight from the Steam page:

"Trapped in a shattered dimension, you take the role of Morgan Carter, a modern-day arcane apprentice. Defeat the corrupted inhabitants of the Dreamlands to break the curse. Use stealth, traps, spells, and illusions to quietly clear the way or challenge enemies head-on, exploiting their weaknesses with conventional weapons. Only by destroying these soulless opponents can you venture deeper into the Dreamlands, discover the truth of your story, and maybe… just maybe… find a way out."

The Steam page has a few more bullet points, but the big one is that it's an "ever-growing platform for mystery and adventure" which will include new story chapters and biomes being introduced. It also sounds like areas will be randomly generated, which makes me wonder how similar Dream Cycle will be to Remnant: From the Ashes.

Dream Cycle is clearly going to evolve as it goes—its September 7th release date is an Early Access launch.