Dragon Ball FighterZ's first co-op Party Battle now live, runs until early next week

The latest update to Dragon Ball FighterZ added two new game modes: a co-op Party Battle and FighterZ Cup, a monthly contest in which players fight to earn points for their Z-Union. Party Battle will introduce a series of time-limited modes to fight through, the first of which—called The Emperor Strikes Back—is now live.

As producer Tomoko Hiroki explains in the video above, you team up with two allies to take down "an army of strong enemies". You can set up your party to be private and invite your friends or match up with other online players. After that, you set how many fights you're aiming to win in a row and jump in. The game tracks how many enemies have been defeated globally, the idea being that you're co-operating with everyone that's playing, and not just the two others in your party.

The Emperor Strikes back will focus on Frieza, the former emperor of the universe and one of series' most iconic enemies. He'll show up often in your battles, so keep an eye out.

This first version of Party Battle is a test of the mode, so Bandai Namco want as many people to take part as possible before it ends on Tuesday morning. It's live right now.

If you're curious about the game but have never played it, then Nathan's review is here.