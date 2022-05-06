Double Fine joins Bungie in standing up for women's healthcare rights, calls for donations to pro-choice orgs

Audio player loading…

Psychonauts studio Double Fine Productions has joined Bungie in expressing support for "essential healthcare rights" for women following the leak of a drafting ruling earlier this week that revealed US Supreme Court plans to overturn Roe v Wade later this year.

"We at Double Fine Productions stand steadfast in our support of essential healthcare rights for all," the studio said in a message on Twitter. "We firmly believe that a decision to overturn Roe vs Wade would deny people their human rights, and directly impact the lives, freedoms, and choices of everyone in this country.

"For those who are able we will encourage donating to an organization that will stand up for these rights."

Issued in 1973, the Roe v Wade decision affirmed that women in the US have, with some restrictions, a constitutionally-protected right to abortion. The ruling was highly controversial and has faced criticism and concerted opposition in the half-century since, but has remained the law of the land. Earlier this week, however, a drafting ruling leaked to Politico revealed that the court intends to overturn the ruling. Chief Justice John Roberts subsequently confirmed that the leaked draft is legitimate, although not necessarily final.

Bungie was the first big game studio to speak out in support of Roe v Wade, saying that the plan to overturn the ruling "represents a blow to freedom in America and is a direct attack on human rights." It also encouraged followers to donate to relevant charities, providing links to four:

Bungie faced some pushback from followers for stating its stance in favor of women's healthcare, but so far the reaction to Double Fine's tweet seems more broadly positive. That may be, at least in part, because Double Fine boss Tim Schafer has never been shy about expressing his opinions on current events and politics. During an address at the GDC Awards in 2019 (via Games Industry), for instance, he said "Fuck white supremacists," adding, "I think it's sad that racists and other hate peddlers feel safe in any space that's remotely connected to videogames, and I think we all have an opportunity in our work, in our daily lives, and in our platforms big and small, to make it absolutely clear that we do not tolerate any of that crap."

While Bungie and Double Fine have both encouraged their followers to donate to charities supporting women's healthcare rights, neither studio has indicated whether it will make donations to support them directly. I've reached out to both studios for comment and will update if I receive a reply.