Double Dragon Trilogy hits the PC this week

In the mood for some retro co-op beatdown action? The Double Dragon Trilogy, which was released last year for mobile devices and Ouya, is coming to the PC later this week with an optional but otherwise unexplained "video filter" and a newly remastered soundtrack.

The trilogy, about a pair of iron-fisted brothers beating the ever-loving candy out of hundreds of people in a quest to rescue one or both's girlfriend—I'm paraphrasing, it wasn't Proust—features all three games in the classic arcade series: Double Dragon, Double Dragon 2: The Revenge, and Double Dragon 3: The Rosetta Stone. It will be playable in either Arcade or Story mode, with three difficulty levels and local or online multiplayer.

The original Double Dragon, for those of you who haven't yet had your daily dose of "Man, I feel old," was released in 1987 as an arcade stand-up and for various console platforms of the day, like the NES and the Commodore 64. It's old enough, in other words, to have grown up, gone to college, got married, had a child, and got a job at a game studio porting itself to modern platforms. It was also tremendously influential, to the point that a reboot, Double Dragon Neon, was created for consoles in 2012 and released on Steam in 2014.

The Double Dragon Trilogy is set to launch on January 15 on Steam, GOG, and Amazon. GOG is currently the only one of the three that has it listed, but there's no pricing info as of yet.