Dota 2's Compendium helps The International 2014 prize pool break $4 million

The Compendium is a magical tome filled with knowledge, riches, and small pictures of people who are absurdly good at Dota 2. No wonder then that the community has been snapping up copies in record numbers. The digital sticker-book-companion to The International 2014 has upped the tournament's prize pool to over $4 million—a more than $1.24 million increase over the last International. Impressively, it's done all this in under 5 days.

As was the case last year, The International prize pool starts at a base level of $1.6 million. For every Compendium sold, $2.50 is added to that total. This year—because Valve enjoy a smooth flow of money into their bank account—a point system has also been introduced. For every 100 points a Compendium owner earns, they'll receive extra immortal treasure, custom in-game effects, bonus Loading Screens and an increased Battle Point Booster percentage. Points can be earned by watching matches, picking favourites and making tournament predictions within the Compendium, or by paying cash, with 25% of point sales boosting the prize pool.

In addition to providing more money for competition winners, raising the prize pool also unlocks stretch goals that give benefits to Compendium owners and the Dota 2 community at large. So far, the following bonuses have been unlocked:



$1,800,000: The International 2014 Battle Point Booster (Battle Point bonus increases as the compendium levels up)



$2,000,000: Portfolio of Heroes Triumphant (Bonus Loading Screens)



$2,200,000: Ability to vote on which hero should receive the next Arcana.



$2,400,000: A new Compendium-themed HUD.



$2,600,000: Ability to vote on the participants of an 8 player Solo Championship at The International.



$2,900,000: All Random Deathmatch game mode available to all players.



$3,200,000: A Treasure containing Valve created Immortal Items. Every 10 compendium levels grants an extra Treasure.



$3,500,000: Access to special emoticons that can be used in Dota 2 chat.



$4,000,000: A Mini Pudge courier. (Level 50 compendium owners have an alternate skin)



Future stretch goals include new music, a 1v1 mid-lane matchmaking mode, bonus environmental effects, and—at $6 million—the ability for Compendium owners to customise a building on their team's base. For more, head to Valve's Compendium micro-site .

The International's American qualifiers started yesterday, beginning a process that will determine the invitational tournament's final five teams. The International will begin July 8th.