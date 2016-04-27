Popular

Doom's single-player campaign finally goes on display

By

Marty Stratton and Hugo Martin spend some time with the campaign on Twitch.

 

Yesterday, what appeared to be an incomplete trailer showcasing Doom's single-player campaign turned up on Reddit. Alas, it's now gone, removed because of a copyright or TOS complaint. But that's okay, because today, Marty Stratton and Hugo Martin of id Software took to Twitch to officially reveal the single-player portion of the game.     

Now available as a VOD, the video shows off a bunch of the new features, like upgradeable weapons and armor, and viciously brutal chainsaw killls. But I get a bigger kick out of the more straightforward, and very Doom-like, gameplay: Conserving ammo by plinking at enemies with the pistol, circle-strafing with the shotgun, or carving through a soft, squishy enemy with the chainsaw. The Cacodemon and Pinkie Demon look great, too.     

Your mileage may vary, of course, and what's important here is that we finally get a proper look at the single-player component, which based on the comments I've seen is awfully important to an awful lot of potential players. And not a moment too soon, too—Doom is set to come out on May 13, just a couple of weeks away.    

Andy Chalk

Andy covers the day-to-day happenings in the big, wide world of PC gaming—the stuff we call "news." In his off hours, he wishes he had time to play the 80-hour RPGs and immersive sims he used to love so much.
See comments