Doom gets deathmatch, private matches, and bug fixes in latest update

It still boggles my mind that Bethesda put Doom out the door without a built-in deathmatch mode. But such is the world we live in, and it doesn't matter quite so much anymore: “Free update 3,” which includes “much requested multiplayer features” including deathmatch and private matches is now live on Steam. The update also makes some tweaks and bug fixes to both the Doom campaign and the SnapMap editor.

Deathmatch, Bethesda explained on Steam, is a free-for-all multiplayer mode, while players creating private matches will have the ability to determine mode of play, maps, match length, and other settings.

The patch notes in full:

Campaign Fixes and Optimizations

Fixed an issue where exiting a Classic Map would cause the user to freeze on the Main Menu

Fixed a progression blocking issue when reloading checkpoint in Titan's Realm while picking up yellow skull in crusher room

Fixed the Summoner and Pinky models not being visible under the Collectibles menu

Fixed a crash which occurred when reloading Security Switches checkpoint with DOOM Classic Weapon Pose enabled in the VEGA Central Processing

Fixed cases of the Combat Shotgun Pop Rocket mod not tracking progress towards mastery

Fixed an issue where dying at the map transition and restarting the map in next level would put your character in a broken state

Fixed an issue where turning on the Classic Weapon Pose during a weapon examination cut scene would cause a broken state

Fixed Remote Detonation mastery not incrementing if the player first uses Stun Bomb on enemy targets

Fixed an animation issue where the Talisman Guards' legs would not move

Fixed an issue where Mission Select does not accurately reflect the in game status of Dead Man Stalking Challenge in Kadingir Sanctum

Various instability issues addressed



SnapMap Fixes and Optimizations

Improved general stability

Undo/Redo no longer causes memory drops

Anonymous players now are counted correctly in the map play counts

AI Path Points now work properly when set to Sprint

Browser sorting and empty browser are improved

Weapon switch now has proper key bindings

Empty Containers can now be picked up

Weapon On Pick Up logic works when set to On Touched

Clients are now stopped by Player Blocking Volumes

Locked doors now properly display a “Locked” message

Skull keys can be added and removed from Inventory

Added “Manage by AI Conductor” setting to property settings of additional AI

Ammo gained from picking up weapons works properly in all cases

Powercore spawns properly when spawned a map start

Lost Souls work properly with AI Path points

Give Armor works properly in all conditions

Now go forth and kill each other, as the universe intended.