$230 is a great price for this 165Hz gaming monitor

The last time I recall we highlighted a deal on Dell's S2417DG gaming monitor was last August, when it was on sale for $320 with a $30 gift card attached. If you missed out and have been kicking yourself ever since, you can stop doing that now. In fact, go ahead and pat yourself on the back for being patient, because it's now down to $229.99 on eBay (via Antonline, an authorized Dell dealer).

As a point of reference, Best Buy's asking price on this model is $429.99, which is way too high. I looked up a price history on Amazon, and it was most recently listed for $287.49. It's also dipped a few times over the past year to $249.99, but this deal through Antonline is the lowest I've seen it.

The S2417DG is a 24-inch monitor with a 2560x1440 resolution and a fast 165Hz refresh rate. It also supports Nvidia's G-Sync technology.

For whatever reason, there doesn't appear to be a ton of 24-inch monitors with the same specifications as this one. To put the price into perspective, though, AOC's Agon AG241QX is a 24-inch gaming monitor with a 1440p resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and FreeSync support, priced at $349.99.

We have not reviewed this monitor, but our friends at Tom's Hardware have, if you're looking for some additional info on how it performs. They say it "should be at or near the top of most gamers’ short lists."