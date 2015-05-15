Popular

Divinity: Original Sin Enhanced Edition announced

By

Divinity

Divinity: Original Sin is coming to consoles! Actually, wait. We don't care about that. What we do care about is that it will summon forth Divinity: Original Sin Enhanced Edition—a major overhaul to one of last year's best RPGs. It will be released, for free, to everybody who owns the original Original Sin.

Here's a trailer.

And here's the feature list:

  • New intuitive user-interface tailored for controllers
  • Dynamic split-screen for co-op
  • Fully voiced and remastered dialogs with AAA-actors
  • Hours of new content; quests, combat-styles, location and changes to the crafting system.
  • Entirely new gameplay modes and character builds
  • A heavily rewritten story with a brand new ending
  • Massively reworked visuals and sound effects

Larian note that this isn't an update, as such, but will instead be released as a separate game. When it's given to existing Original Sin owners, it will appear as a new entry in their Steam library. This also means that save games won't be transferable.

Below, you can find an update video, containing a more detailed explanation of what the Enhanced Edition will bring.

First Wasteland 2, and now Divinity: Original Sin. Already great RPGs are making themselves better for free. This is a trend I can get behind.

Divinity: Original Sin Enhanced Edition will be released "when it's ready".

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
