Disgaea 5 Complete Edition appears to be coming to PC

Although Steam got a few (initially very rough) Disgaea ports recently, the most recent instalment has remained a PS4 exclusive until it released for the Nintendo Switch this week. I'm not ashamed to say that I'm playing it on Switch and it's ruinously addictive. Now it looks like Disgaea 5 Complete Edition might be headed to PC, too.

The news comes via the ESRB Rating Board. The listing for the Disgaea 5: Complete Edition includes PC in addition to Switch, though there's no indication when the PC version will release – nor, indeed, whether it's a dead certainty that it will.

But I'm confident it will – besides, despite a fairly rough start the first two Disgaea games have racked up some good reviews on Steam. Also, since it runs so smoothly on the Switch I'm confident NIS will take the time to properly port it this time around. Fingers crossed.