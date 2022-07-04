Disco Elysium has dyslexia-friendly fonts now

Audio player loading…

Disco Elysium (opens in new tab) creators ZA/UM have released an update (opens in new tab) for Disco Elysium - The Final Cut that adds dyslexia-friendly fonts for most of the supported languages. That's a big addition to the game, and should complement The Final Cut's full voice acting quite well for those who like reading along with narration.

The font OpenDyslexic is now available for English, French, German, Spanish, Portugese, Brazilian, and Polish. There are also fonts for Korean and Russian. "These fonts were chosen after careful consideration and consultations with translation teams and academics, but as always, feedback is welcome," said ZA/UM in its statement.

You can find Disco Elysium - The Final Cut on Steam for $40, or $14 until July 7th. (opens in new tab)